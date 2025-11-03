KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Position Boosted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 894.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,654,245,000 after purchasing an additional 870,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,137,000. Amundi lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

NYSE:KKR opened at $118.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

