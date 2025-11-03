Contrasting Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) & Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siyata Mobile has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.43% 19.31% 5.19% Siyata Mobile -144.50% -186.67% -99.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verizon Communications and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 13 6 2 2.48 Siyata Mobile 1 0 0 0 1.00

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $47.41, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verizon Communications and Siyata Mobile”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $137.49 billion 1.22 $17.51 billion $4.68 8.50 Siyata Mobile $11.63 million 2.30 -$25.27 million ($25.52) -0.12

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile. Siyata Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Siyata Mobile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers in-vehicle communication devices, including VK7 Vehicle Kit; Uniden UV350, a vehicle fleet communication device; and Real Time View, a mobile digital video recording solution for monitoring first responder vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles; and cellular booster systems. Further, the company offers its products under the Uniden and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets. Siyata Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

