Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,917,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,434,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $546,601,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 271,256 shares of company stock valued at $53,931,979 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $223.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $232.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

