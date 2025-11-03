Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 43,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $124.49 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

