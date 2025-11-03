iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.