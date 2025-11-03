Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 619,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $31,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS:JMST opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Safe and Steady Stocks for Any Market
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Lemonade Stock Set for a Big Squeeze After Earnings?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Caterpillar Stock Could Top $650 by Year’s End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.