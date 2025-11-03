Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Trimmed by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.46 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.