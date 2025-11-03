VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,158 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,005,000 after purchasing an additional 269,654 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 658,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $101.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

