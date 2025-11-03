Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the September 30th total of 691,200 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 707,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hong He sold 2,500 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $225,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,287.50. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Xun Li sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $738,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 221 shares in the company, valued at $20,411.56. This represents a 97.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 211,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,768,831 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Solutions International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Power Solutions International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Power Solutions International Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PSIX opened at $85.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. Power Solutions International has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 136.57%. The company had revenue of $191.91 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Featured Articles

