Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 75,100 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the September 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Universal Security Instruments news, Director Milton C. Ault III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,299.53. The trade was a 18.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $245,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUU stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -0.47. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

