Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $321.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.10. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.