Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $63.26 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $63,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.74 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

