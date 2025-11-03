3,140 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMO opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

