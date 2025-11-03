Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $139.17 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

