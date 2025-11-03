Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Burford Capital to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $136.0260 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.02 million. On average, analysts expect Burford Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burford Capital Stock Up 5.7%

Burford Capital stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. Weiss Ratings cut Burford Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Burford Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burford Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1,505.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 173,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Burford Capital by 57.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

