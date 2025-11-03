BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,254 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,094.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,401.9% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IWY stock opened at $284.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.80. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $288.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

