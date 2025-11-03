Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,071 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1514 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

