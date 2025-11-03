Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 131.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

