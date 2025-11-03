Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $627.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $608.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.