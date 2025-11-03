Tsfg LLC Acquires 69,667 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25,060.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,667 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $196.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.09. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

