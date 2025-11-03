Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,018,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $945,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $358,614,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 128,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 41.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 914,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,511,000 after acquiring an additional 267,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $350.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $286.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.