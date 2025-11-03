BCGM Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

