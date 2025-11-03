ARKO (ARKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $2.0037 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ARKO had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect ARKO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARKO opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.19 million, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.77. ARKO has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ARKO by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ARKO by 37.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in ARKO in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ARKO in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARKO in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ARKO shares. Wall Street Zen raised ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 target price on ARKO and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARKO in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ARKO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARKO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

