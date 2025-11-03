W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 5,171 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $113.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $220.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

