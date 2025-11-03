Toast (TOST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Toast to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.5809 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $36.13 on Monday. Toast has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $268,478.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 898,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,949,771. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $485,465.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 318,150 shares in the company, valued at $11,313,414. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,198. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Toast by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toast by 1,555.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Toast by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

