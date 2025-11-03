Texas Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Texas Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $84,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,244,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.27.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $191.71 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

