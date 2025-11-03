Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,027,000 after acquiring an additional 793,884 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $629.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.59. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

