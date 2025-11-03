Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

