The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $268.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.23 and a 12-month high of $287.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

