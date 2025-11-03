Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 91.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cigna Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 277.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.74.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.0%

Cigna Group stock opened at $244.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $305.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.67 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

