Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 5,154 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 45,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 488,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

