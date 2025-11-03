NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,200 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NetSol Technologies Trading Up 1.6%
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.39 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $51.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetSol Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetSol Technologies has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTWK
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Safe and Steady Stocks for Any Market
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Lemonade Stock Set for a Big Squeeze After Earnings?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Caterpillar Stock Could Top $650 by Year’s End
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.