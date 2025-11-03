Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $7,175,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $215.63 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.60.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.