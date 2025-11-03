6,653 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $189.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.