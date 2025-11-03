Reviewing Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) & The Competition

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -146.51% 2.69% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 44.34%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.68, meaning that its stock price is 668% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have a beta of -0.07, meaning that their average stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million 183.10 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $48.56 million -$19.62 million 94.45

Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

