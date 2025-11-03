Access Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,840 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 28,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.67. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

