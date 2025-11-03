Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HubSpot (HUBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2025 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $650.00 to $658.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2025 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – HubSpot had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2025 – HubSpot had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2025 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – HubSpot had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/4/2025 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2025 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.98, for a total value of $3,694,289.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 513,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,509,032.68. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,562,692.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 50,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,641,332 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

