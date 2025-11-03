Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $519,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FF Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

