K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 52.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 54.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 475.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,337 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 141,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Rocket Lab stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $204,527.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,316,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,758.60. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

