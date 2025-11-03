Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,609,689.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 737,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,990.64. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $995,147.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,658.34. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,864,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,898,015 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after buying an additional 2,186,862 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,422 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 490,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.