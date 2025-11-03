Texas Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Linde by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 2.6%

LIN opened at $418.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.60.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

