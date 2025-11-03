iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 266.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $62.30 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

