5,500 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Bought by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.65.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7%

RSG opened at $208.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

