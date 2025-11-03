Access Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 129,025 East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,029,000. East West Bancorp comprises about 3.7% of Access Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,270. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $98,999.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,897.52. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,478. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

East West Bancorp stock opened at $101.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

