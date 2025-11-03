5,275 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,958,000 after purchasing an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,774,000 after purchasing an additional 774,087 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $219,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,529 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.