Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.2% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,134 shares of company stock worth $64,268,949. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $262.60 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average is $227.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $748.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

