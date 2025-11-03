Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 1,458 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 546.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.37.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $77.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

