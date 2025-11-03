Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stake Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after buying an additional 148,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,521,339,000 after acquiring an additional 274,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

