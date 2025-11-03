Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Sirius XM Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.74) EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Unified Investment Management raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 47.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

