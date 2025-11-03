Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $43.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,442,000 after buying an additional 595,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

